Kayla Itsines Flaunts Ripped Abs In Sports Bra & Shorts For New Arms & Core Routine

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines posted a new workout video to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, September 13, in which she flaunted her ripped abdomen and enviable strength.

For the workout, Kayla wore a black sports bra with cut outs along the back that showed off plenty of skin. The eye was drawn to her lean arms and muscular shoulders and back. She paired the top with lime-green gym shorts that were made of a lightweight material and hung loosely from a wide elastic band at her hips. The length of her sculpted legs were left exposed and her chiseled midsection was the highlight of the outfit.

To complete the look, Kayla added a pair of white socks and sneakers. She accessorized with a silver exercise watch and wore her long, dark tresses styled in a high ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her training session.

The routine took place in a gym setting where Kayla completed the workout relying entirely on dumbbells for equipment. She also used a gray mat for floor exercises. The circuit consisted of six different exercises completed for four total rounds.

The first exercise in the video was the curl and press. Kayla stood for the move and held one weight in each hand. She then pulled them up from her waist to chest level, giving them a push to the ceiling, and repeated the movement several times. The second move was the bent-leg sit-up. Kayla positioned herself on the mat with her knees bent and held a single dumbbell in both hands. She then lifted her torso and held the weight extended above her head as she did so.

Following the sit-ups was a series of floor presses in which Kayla continued with her back on the floor and pressed the weights toward the ceiling from chest level. Next came a set of Russians twists, followed by the bent-over row. For the rows, Kayla stood with her upper body bent as she pulled each dumbbell up toward her waist. The final move was the plank and drag.

In the caption of the post, Kayla wrote out the number of reps trainees should complete for each part of the circuit. She also told them that if they love to train in the gym, this is the perfect routine for them. She encouraged them to challenge themselves with the weight they choose.

The video was viewed more than 300,000 times and received dozens of comments from adoring fans.