Pia Mia Wears Silk Lingerie & Gloves For Steamy Pic

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a steamy new pic of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to having her followers in awe of her and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a silvery blue bra made out of silk material. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her toned stomach. Pia paired the ensemble with high-waisted panties of the same color that were semi-sheer and featured lace detailing. She wore long silk gloves of the same color that went above her elbows. Pia showed off her tanned long legs and opted for a pair of see-through strappy heels that showcased her toes. She styled her long wavy blond hair down and looked very glam for the occasion.

For the image, the 23-year-old was captured sitting down on a pink crown-style chair that had gold detailing and a fluffy white pillow placed next to her. Pia parted her legs wide open and placed her left hand in between her crotch while resting her feet on the fluffy silver rug. She raised her right arm above her head and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Pia was snapped inside a room decorated light blue and gold wallpaper and next to an old fashioned gold phone.

In the tags, she credited celebrity hairstylist César DeLeön Ramîrez, fashion stylist Mikiel Benyamin, and makeup artist Samuel for helping her achieve this sizzling hot look. Pia also tagged Shake It Up actress Bella Thorne.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 83,100 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“Pia Mia is a server, her job is TO SERVE,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE STUNNING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Always a stunning Princess, LUV U,” remarked a third fan.

“This is one of the best pics I have ever seen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her beauty is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a low-cut crop top that consisted of the colors red, blue, and yellow. The garment that had white lace detailing at the top was paired with loose-fitted light blue ripped jeans and pink heels. Pia accessorized herself with gold necklaces, one of which featured her name. She sported her long blond hair up in a high ponytail and rocked long acrylic nails.