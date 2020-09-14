‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais, 53, Sizzles In Ripped Daisy Dukes On The Streets Of LA

Garcelle looked half her age in denim short shorts.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newbie Garcelle Beauvais proved that age is most definitely nothing but a number when she stepped out in a pair of skimpy Daisy Dukes over the weekend. The 53-year-old star looked years younger than her age as she flashed her uber-toned pins while out in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 13.

In candid photos that can be seen via The Daily Mail, Garcelle rocked frayed denim short shorts with a bright and colorful collared button down.

Her acid wash bottoms perfectly showed off all her hard work in the gym. The frayed edges finished high on her thighs and had several holes for a distressed look. She proudly flaunted her muscular pins and accessorized with a leopard-print belt with a silver buckle.

She paired that with on oversized yellow top with the sleeves rolled up and first few buttons undone to show off her décolletage. The former Jamie Foxx Show actress kept things colorful and matched in flat yellow sandals.

Garcelle stayed safe during the pandemic with a pink face mask. She rocked matching vintage-style yellow sunglasses and multiple silver bracelets on her left wrist with a gold necklace.

The Coming to America star had her long, dark hair cascading down with a chunky braid over her forehead. She held on to her phone and car keys and had a large brown bag over her right shoulder.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

According to The Daily Mail, Garcelle was out in Sherman Oaks in the San Fernando Valley and headed to a salon for a pampering session, which she likely deserved after bringing some drama to Season 10 of the Bravo hit.

Garcelle has caused quite a stir since it was announced in May that she’d joined the RHOBH cast as a main housewife.

She most recently hit the headlines for her feud with longtime star Kyle Richards after she accused her of not paying a donation of $5,000 she promised to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Garcelle hit back in an Instagram story earlier this month, denying she intentionally skipped out on paying.

“I got called out at the reunion of Beverly Hills saying that I bid for a charity event and did not pay for it. I hope you guys know better than that,” she said.