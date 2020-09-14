Bruno Tonioli Fans Flip Out Over His Silver Hair In New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ IG Clip

Dancing with the Stars judge Bruno Tonioli debuted his new silver hair in an Instagram clip, and fans flipped out over the color. The longtime judge of the reality competition series showed off his fashion flair in a video made for the series’ followers as he spoke about what they could expect when he and the other judges return to the ballroom for the 29th season beginning tonight on ABC.

For the clip, Bruno stood in a hallway of what appeared to be an outside area of the set of the series.

The handsome choreographer, who has worked on such films as Ella Enchanted, What a Girl Wants, Enigma, and Blow-Dry as stated in his official ABC biography, looked stunning in the video, prompting a swift fan reaction to his new hue.

“Keep the hue. Fantastico! I love it,” commented one follower.

“I’m watching can’t wait so excited for this season, and I love your hair, you look so handsome,” remarked a second fan.

“Love your hair and this show. I will not be watching this season, Tara Banks ugh! It’s all about her. She’s going to ruin the show. Bring Tom back,” wrote a third follower who loved Bruno but claimed they would not tune in for the latest batch of shows due to the firing of longtime host Tom Bergeron from the production this past summer.

In the clip, Bruno expressed his joy over Dancing with the Stars’ return to television. He told fans to tune in because the show would be fantastic.

The professional dancer and choreographer wore a fitted white dress shirt. Over that, he sported a jaw-dropping sateen suit jacket. The base color of the topper was dark blue. It was accented with small light blue flowers.

Bruno wore a thin black belt with silver buckle detail on his pants. These mirrored the lighter hue of the flowers and created an overall fashion-forward look. He wore a link necklace that fell into the open neck of his shirt. On his right hand, Bruno had a large, chunky, silver ring on his fourth finger.

He will sit at the judge’s table, socially distanced, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough, who returned after four years and six mirrorball wins. Bruno is filling in for Len Goodman, who will be unable to return to the ballroom due to coronavirus travel restrictions. Len will be a part of the episodes in a different capacity from his home in London, England, reported CNN.