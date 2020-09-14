Carrie Underwood Steals The Show With New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening

The country star sizzled in a brand new opener.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football was back with a bang on September 13, but it was Carrie Underwood that stole the show with a brand new opening number. The star returned as the face of the franchise for the eighth consecutive year and stunned with a sassy new video to kick off the new season.

Shortly after it aired for the first time ahead of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams game, Carrie shared the full length almost minute and a half-long opener to her Instagram account.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise.

“Killed it!!!!!” one person commented with five fire, 100 symbols, and a waving hand emoji.

“My favorite part of the game is your intro song,” a second wrote with a red heart.

Viewers also shared their support on Twitter.

“@SNFonNBC is so incredible and she [looks] absolutely beautiful. #SNF #SundayNightFootball,” one person tweeted.

“Carrie Underwood best part of SNF,” another said.

Carrie’s upload has been viewed more than 322,000 times in eight hours and received more than 34,000 likes.

In the clip, which will play before every match this season, Carrie showed off some serious sass.

The uber-fit mom of two strut around in sky-high heels and shiny black PVC bottoms under a long silver top with chains over her left shoulder and her blond hair down. Footage of the country star was spliced together with video of the players in the studio and on the field, as well as a look at Rams and Cowboys fans celebrating the teams.

The opening video showed Carrie singing under an archway made of lights (which was created using a green screen) and in the recording studio as she performed a revamped version of the classic theme tune, “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night”.

The latest version of the song had a slight rock edge after the long-running series brought the anthem back last season. In 2016, Carrie performed “Oh, Sunday Night”, which was a reimagined version of her and Miranda Lambert’s duet “Somethin’ Bad”. In 2018, it changed again to the original track “Game On” before the current theme returned in 2019.

In a behind the scenes clip released last week, Carrie revealed why she thinks people “need” football so much right now.

“Fans can all kind of unite for a few hours and they get to cheer on their favorite teams, and we need that bit of normalcy even if we’re going about it in a different way,” she said.