Ashanti Rocks White Crop Top, Tiny Shorts & Cinnamon Red Hair For Glammed-Up Look

Ashanti took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself looking her glamorous self.

The “Rock wit U (Awww Baby)” hitmaker stunned in a white crop top that featured wide straps. The garment was relatively low-cut and displayed her decolletage and midriff. Ashanti paired the ensemble with high-waisted shorts of the same color that fell way above her upper thigh. She wore a belt and wrapped herself up in a long-sleeved shirt that had a pattern all over. Ashanti kept her nails short and decorated them with a coat of white polish. She accessorized herself with numerous bracelets, one of which featured her first name initial. Ashanti opted for a pair of sheer sunglasses and styled her light cinnamon red hair down with a side fringe. The singer is known for her dark locks but appears to be going for a fresh new color for her most recent post.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was snapped from the thighs-up. She placed one hand on her hip and rested her other arm beside her. Ashanti gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce look and pushed her left hip out to the side.

In the next slide, she was captured further back with her legs crossed over. The Grammy Award winner placed both arms beside her and sported a similar expression.

In the tags, Ashanti credited celebrity hair guru, Jonathan Wright, her makeup artist, Angie Mar, her stylist, Alicia Sereno, and the photographer, Justin Schamp.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 215,000 likes and over 2,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.7 million followers.

“My beautiful Queen, indeed so gorgeous and beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Come on Ashanti red hair cinnamon all dat yaazzzzz ma’am,” another person shared.

“You pretty and fine,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You look amazing,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Ashanti. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a fitted white bodysuit that was black on the sides and had long sleeves. The John Tucker Must Die actress featured Marine Serre’s signature moon logo and Nike’s iconic swoosh all over in black and fell down to her ankles. Ashanti wore lace-up Nike sneakers and sported her long, dark curly hair in a high ponytail.