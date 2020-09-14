‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Blast Tyra Banks’ Promos, Say She’s Trying Too Hard Ahead Of Season 29 Premiere

The new host is the star of several ads for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Dancing with the Stars fans are tiring of the promos for the show featuring Tyra Banks.

As the new host and executive producer of the ABC celebrity dance competition prepared to rule the ballroom, some viewers weighed in on the most recent ads for the series and gave her a low score.

In a new clip shared to the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page, Tyra showed off her best supermodel moves as she strutted into the ballroom wearing a super-long braid and a shoulder-padded jacket. The former America’s Next Top Model star then waved her hand to reveal that she is the new star of the season that will include Backstreet Boy AJ McLean, Tiger King star Carole Baskin and more.

In the comments section to the post, viewers made it clear that they are annoyed by the Tyra-centric DWTS ads.

“Please stop allowing Tyra Next Top Model POSES, IT’S CREEPY,” one viewer wrote.

“Right?” another replied. “Tyra is trying too hard. Bad decision.”

Others noted that they “get it” that Tyra is now helming the competition, but that the teasers should not be about her at all.

“We could do without Tyra,” one viewer wrote. “Someone needs to tell her it is about the dancers, not the host. That is what made Tom [Bergeron] such a great host.”

“I’m not looking forward to Tyra hosting,” another added. “Hopefully it stays focused on the dancers and not what she wears or her hair. Like the crazy ponytail in the promos.”

Others went so far as to call the revamped DWTS “The Tyra Show.”

In a second ad, which can be seen here, Tyra was featured even more prominently as she promoted an “epic” new round of the series. She ended the clip with some vogue poses and some smize. Several people commented that they remember the days when the promos featured the pro dancers. In fact, ex-host Tom Bergeron rarely appeared in ads for the series and left the glitz and glam to the contestants.

Many fans of the long-running celebrity dance-off have already vowed to boycott this season over the firing of the original emcee and his sidekick, Erin Andrews.

Tyra recently admitted to Glamour that she knows has a hard act to follow after Tom’s 28-season reign on Dancing With the Stars. The supermodel added that she hopes longtime viewers will just stick with the show and give her a chance.