Vicky Aisha Flashes Nearly Bare Booty In A Tiny Bikini While Posing Next To A Waterfall

Curvy beauty Vicky Aisha heated up her Instagram feed with a bootylicious update on Sunday, giving followers plenty to see and lots to talk about. The Australian bombshell flashed her bodacious backside in a barely-there bikini that left little to the imagination, posing for a gorgeous nature shot that portrayed her next to a waterfall.

The steamy upload was a throwback photo, as indicated in the caption. The pic captured Vicky from behind and was cropped at the mid-thigh, keeping the focus on her supple back and ample derrière. The tattooed model was standing next to a massive rocky outcrop, soaking up some sun as she posed with her legs slightly parted and her elbows bent. Her raised forearms framed her midsection, calling attention to the difference between the swell of her hips and her waist. Frothy streams cascaded down the rocks, spilling into a wavy river that glistened in the sunlight.

Vicky sizzled in a patterned thong, which featured an earth-toned palette that accentuated her glowing tan while also harmonizing beautifully with her stunning surroundings. The low-rise number had a small triangular back and narrow sides that came up above her hips, tying with small, coquettish bows. The swimsuit was complete with a skimpy top that tied both around her neck and midriff, sporting thin, spaghetti straps that draped down her body.

The 28-year-old pulled up her long, golden tresses into a chic bun, allowing the tattoo on the side of her neck to be seen. Likewise, her sleeve tattoos were also on display, as was the ink on her hip and thigh. Sunshine illuminated her shoulder, lower back, and buttocks, shining a natural spotlight on her voluptuous assets. The detail didn’t escape fans’ attention, leading one Instagrammer to comment, “Now that is some scenery.”

The upload proved very popular with her online admirers, racking up more than 34,200 likes and 370 messages overnight.

“Woooooow magical and amazing place, you look so majestically beautiful,” gushed one person, leaving a trail of heart-eyes and fire emoji for the gorgeous blonde.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Vicky looked slimmer in the photo than in her more recent posts.

“Wow looking back you’ve gotten thickkkkk,” chimed in another follower, who further expressed their admiration for Vicky’s tremendous curves with four raising-heart emoji.

The model addressed the topic herself in the comments.

“Thankyou [sic] to an ankle reconstruction and lockdown for all the weight gain since this pic,” she wrote, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

The stunner also asked followers where they would love to travel given the opportunity, reeling in a lot of response from her enthused audience. Fans seemed to have a preference for Northern Europe, listing Norway, Iceland, and Greenland. Australia and New Zealand were also among their choices, as were several tropical locations.

“Had plans in two weeks for a trip to the Amalfi Coast for a couple weeks, hopefully next year. BTW you looked mighty fine then and mighty fine now,” commented one devotee, adding a heart eyes.

The booty-centered update came just a few days after Vicky showed off her bountiful posterior in an insanely tiny striped bikini for another eye-popping post. That upload has been liked over 35,500 times to date.