Jade Grobler Flaunts Insanely Fit Physique In Thong Bikini On A Cliff

Jade Grobler posted another sizzling Instagram snapshot on September 13. This time, the Aussie model shared a snap of herself sitting on the side of a cliff overlooking a stunning body of water. She was dressed in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her bodacious curves.

The hottie rocked a black bikini set. The tiny bikini top she wore featured padded triangle cups that were cut so small, it barely held her ample chest in place. The garment also showed a hint of her cleavage from its plunging neckline. The strings clung to her neck for support with another pair of strings tied around her back.

She sported a minuscule thong that displayed a nice view of her pert booty. The garment had a simple design with thin straps that hugged her slim waist, highlighting her slender hips. The piece boasted high leg cuts that helped accentuate her toned thighs.

In the photo, Jade was snapped wearing her sexy attire at the beach. She sat on the edge of the cliff with her knees bent and toes pointing outward. The angle showed her backside to the camera, allowing fans to gaze at her round posterior. She leaned back and placed her right hand on the ground to support her body as she faced the camera with a sultry expression.

The coastline and the blue water coming up to shore comprised her background. While the bombshell stayed on a shaded area, her sun-kissed complexion still looked evident in the shot.

Jade accessorized with her favorite accessories, such as her string necklace and matching bracelet. The babe left her blond locks untied, letting its long strands fall on her shoulders and back.

Instead of using words, Jade opted for three Earth globe emoji instead. She also tagged the Digital Influencer Magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the picture.

Many of her online supporters adored the new bikini post. In less than a day of being published on the popular photo-sharing app, the image has accrued more than 15,800 likes and upward of 180 comments. Countless fans and followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Most of them raved about her beauty and body. Several other followers struggled with words, and they chimed in with a string emoji instead.

“This is a great picture. You are such a beautiful young lady. Congrats on your success,” one of her fans wrote.

“I might save this pic as my lock screen. You have been my crush ever since I came across your page a year ago. You are so gorgeous!” gushed another social media user.