Kelly Clarkson Says Her Life Is ‘A Little Bit Of A Dumpster’ Amid Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson got real about her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in an interview on Sunday Today With Willie Geist, during which she described her life as “a little bit of a dumpster.”

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster,” she said during the interview, which aired on Sunday September 13. “Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months.”

Kelly revealed that talking to friends who had experienced similar life events helped her to deal with the challenging situation.

“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved,” she said on the show.

The singer’s fans were no doubt excited to hear that Kelly channeled the emotion surrounding the split into her new album, which she told the host is “the most personal one I’ve ever released.”

“The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now. It’s been very therapeutic for me. It’s very honest,” she revealed.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

While the “Stronger” singer promised she would open up more than ever in her new music, she is still likely to hold some details back, as in a recent interview with The L.A. Times she explained that she had to put her children’s feelings first.

“There are a lot of little hearts involved” in the divorce, said Kelly, as she referred to her children with Brandon, as well as his older kids. However, Kelly told the publication that the topic would not be off the table entirely, and predicted that the subject would arise organically on her eponymous NBC talk show.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kelly and Brandon were married for almost seven years before the pop sensation filed for divorce on June 4 in Los Angeles. Since the news became public, rumors have swirled about what caused the breakup, although neither Kelly nor Brandon have spoken out on the reason behind the split.

One report suggested that the coronavirus lockdown, which the pair spent on a ranch in Montana, exacerbated their alleged existing marital issues. According to The Inquisitr, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple had been having problems for several months, and had hoped that quarantining away from Los Angeles would help them to work it out, but it only made things worse.

The former couple share two kids — River, 6, and Remington, 4. Brandon also has two children from a previous relationship.