Pia Mia Rocks Low-Cut Crop Top & Ripped Jeans For Latest Outfit Post

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself in another killer outfit. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to wearing eye-catching attire and didn’t disappoint her followers with her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut crop top that had a red, blue, and yellow design all over. The top part of the garment featured white lace detailing and a small bow in the center. Pia showcased a hint of her cleavage as well as her midriff. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted light blue ripped jeans and completed her look with pink heels. Pia showed off her high-waisted lime green underwear underneath and placed a blue bag on her shoulder that had a thick gold chain as its handle. She accessorized herself with three gold necklaces, one that displayed her name and the other that said “princess.” Pia rocked long acrylic nails that were decorated with different patterns while styling her long blond hair up in a high ponytail.

The 23-year-old treated her followers to six images within one upload.

In the first shot, the entertainer was captured outdoors in front of a gate. Pia was snapped gazing over to her right with an intense expression. She held onto her bag with her left hand and raised the other beside her.

In the next slide, Pia directly faced the camera and placed both hands in her front jean pockets. She pushed her locks over to one side and as well as her hip to the left slightly.

In the fifth frame, Pia gave fans an eyeful from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 88,000 likes and over 550 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6 million followers.

“This needs to be majorly appreciated,” one user wrote.

“You are a literal fashion icon,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re always perfect,” remarked a third fan.

“Always looking like a queen,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a green snakeskin-print crop top that was tied-up at the back. Pia owned the look with high-waisted light blue jeans that were loose-fitted and green heels. She left accessorizes to a bare minimum and wore a couple of necklaces. Pia plaited the top half of her long blond hair and left the rest down.