Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Wild & ‘Sweaty’ Night Out That Inspired ‘Midnight Sky’: ‘I Looked Horrible’

Miley Cyrus opened up about a heavy night out that inspired her song “Midnight Sky” during an appearance on Nova 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa breakfast show. The musician revealed that she forced herself to head home after she caught a glimpse of herself looking “horrible, sweaty and flat” when she attempted to take a selfie during a wild partying session that took place before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Miley told the hosts of the Australian radio show that she had performed with legendary band The Doors at the 50th anniversary celebration of their Morrison Hotel album, before she headed out on the town with “all these legends.”

“I ended up going out that night, and I went to take a picture because there was so many icons, Billy Idol, all these legends,” she explained on the show. “I go to take a picture, and it was on selfie-style. With all this partying, I looked horrible, sweaty and flat, mascara dripping down my face and I thought well it’s time to go home!”

According to the pop star, the memorable occasion inspired her song “Midnight Sky,” which dropped — alongside a racy music video — on August 14.

“Yeah, it’s been a long night and the mirror’s tellin’ me to go home,” sang Miley on the track.

Erik Voake / Getty Images

As The Daily Mail noted, in 2013 the former Disney star famously replaced her wholesome image with a party girl persona and stirred up plenty of controversy along the way.

Miley did not stick to just talking about her music during the interview, however, as the 27-year-old also delved into U.S. politics. The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker said that the upcoming November election was the most important of her lifetime, and shared that she believed the country had hit “rock bottom” with the current administration.

“I think it’s desperate times, I think people will really step up,” she said. “It’s just crucial that we get out there and make changes and we have someone fit for the job of running our country.”

As The Inquisitr noted, Miley got completely naked for her risqué “Midnight Sky” video. In one segment of the 80’s-inspired piece, the musician wore protected her modesty with just silver kitten heels and jewelry as she reclined on a colorful backdrop made up of candy balls. Elsewhere in the video she wore a black Chanel bodysuit and nylons, while another segment saw her in a sultry mustard halter top and form-fitting black pants.