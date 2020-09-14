Abby Dowse Pulls Down Her Ripped Jeans To Expose Her Sexy Underwear

Australian smokeshow Abby Dowse shared a sultry Instagram post this morning that is proving to be the perfect pick-me-up for her early-rising fans. The sizzling model stripped down to her underwear, flashing her bombshell curves in an ecru two-piece set that flaunted her cleavage and tiny waist. She coupled the ensemble with a trendy pair of ripped, white-wash jeans, pulling down her pants to expose her skimpy bottoms.

The steamy upload saw Abby peering into the camera with a smoldering gaze as she cocked her hip and spread her legs. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive expression, giving her more sex appeal. The 30-year-old was standing with her back to an open door, the all-white décor complementing the color of her undies — which, in turn, looked flattering against her darker-toned, bronzed skin. The set comprised of a plunging sports-style bra and an incredibly high-cut thong, making for an overall enticing look that emphasized her perky chest and curvy hips.

The two-piece was from popular online retailer, Lounge Underwear, which the model made sure to tag in her post. The look featured long, triangle cups that mirrored the small triangular front of her bottoms, offering decent coverage while also showing a tantalizing amount of skin. Likewise, the bra’s wide underband matched the thick waistband of her panties, both of which were inscribed with the brand’s name in elegant, white font.

Abby posed with her hands on her thighs, tugging down on her unzipped jeans with her thumb. The pants were pulled almost all the way down her hips, flashing her chiseled lower body. The garment showed even more skin thanks to the massive gashes in the pant legs, which were adorned with a dainty frayed trim that called further attention to her sexy pins. The picture was cropped well above the knee, keeping the spotlight on Abby’s famous hourglass shape.

The stunner accessorized with a short, white manicure, adding plenty of bling with an entire collection of rings and a bracelet on each wrist. Her customary layered necklace draped over her décolletage, drawing the eye to her busty assets. Her long, golden tresses framed her face in voluminous curls that emphasized her striking features, falling down her shoulders and back in an unruly fashion. The chic hairstyle garnered plenty of compliments from her adoring fans, although most of the gushing messages in comments section were about Abby’s sculpted physique.

“Love your hair,” wrote fellow Aussie model Laura Amy, leaving a pair of fire emoji.

“What a rig,” chimed in Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne, ending with a raising-hands emoji.

“She just never misses!!! Always a certified heater and looking absolutely amazing,” said another follower.

One Instagrammer penned a lengthier message of appreciation for the gorgeous blonde.

“This legit made me gasp when I saw it [screaming-face emoji] Can’t even accurately describe how amazing this is [heart eyes] Hair looking incredible, the jeans are fire, that look [is] insanely fierce,” read their comment.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over one hour and has already amassed more than 9,440 likes and 237 comments.