Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Black Lingerie & Tight Leather Skirt For Maxim France Shoot

Larsa Pippen charmed and delighted her 2 million followers on Sunday with a sexy shot shared to her Instagram feed. The professional photo was uploaded as a sneak peek from her recent shoot with Maxim France.

The 46-year-old just shared the Maxim news yesterday to her Instagram, posting the sexy cover shot for the magazine as well as another image from the upcoming spread.

In the image posted today, Larsa stood confidently with her hands on top of her head, giving a sultry stare at the camera that was positioned looking up at her. The photo, seemingly part of the magazine’s editorial spread for the shoot, was edited in black-and-white and contained a bare background.

Larsa showed off her incredibly fit and sleek physique in the shot, with a long, black leather pencil skirt cinched at her tiny waist with a medium-width belt. Her ample décolletage was alluringly featured in a black, lace and mesh-style bra, with straps running just below and over parts of her cleavage. A sexy strap that seemed to be from her underwear could also be seen peeking out from her skirt, situated just above her hip.

Larsa accessorized her look with just a few pieces of jewelry, as a chain link-style bracelet was worn on her right wrist and embellished hoop earrings hung from her ears. Her long, luscious locks were pulled up in a high pony tail above her head and fell down her back.

Within just a few hours of going live, the share gained over 7,000 likes and 100 comments, with numerous fans posting fire and red heart emoji in the comments section to signal their love of Larsa. Various others raved over her outfit and style, commenting on how much they appreciated her look.

“Such a beautiful lady,” gushed a fan

“This outfit!!!!!!!!” exclaimed a follower, showing the affection for Larsa’s outfit.

“[You] look good in leather,” one admirer stated, noting Larsa’s stunning skirt and how it aptly complemented her figure.

“Love You Larsa,” one user simplistically stated, sharing their appreciation for the TV star.

Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, lounged by the pool in a skimpy outfit, taking in the afternoon lighting in a sweet snap. Posing on a banana float in a skin-tight crop top, the reality star’s long locks were parted down the middle and flowed down her chest in a straight, sleek style. That post also garnered a significant response from her fans, racking up thousands of likes and comments.