NBA Rumors: Nets Could Acquire Jrue Holiday & Myles Turner In Proposed Three-Team Deal With Pelicans & Pacers

To maximize their championship window in the highly-anticipated return of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets are planning to make major upgrades on their roster this fall. Though they are yet to see their team at its full strength, they believe that they need more star power around Irving and Durant in order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The Nets may currently don’t have salary cap space to chase big names in the 2020 free agency, but they have a plethora of trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal in the 2020 offseason.

According to Aaron Kellerstrass of Fansided’s Pelican Debrief, the Nets could acquire Jrue Holiday and Myles Turner this fall by engaging in a three-team blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers. In the proposed scenario, Brooklyn will receive Holiday, Turner, Aaron Holiday, New Orleans will get Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, and two future first-round picks, while Indiana will obtain Caris LeVert and the No. 13 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Though none of them fits the description of a legitimate superstar, Holiday and Turner would be incredible additions to the Nets.

“The Nets will have a lot of scoring, that much is obvious, but Jrue Holiday would give them a perimeter defender that they don’t currently have. Holiday can take on the other team’s best perimeter player, leaving Kyrie to do his thing on the offensive end. Holiday is no slouch on offense himself and would give the Nets a proven third option. They would also get a floor spacing big in Myles Turner, who can protect the rim, shoot from long-range and possibly allow them to flip DeAndre Jordan if they could find a taker.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Holiday wouldn’t just give the Nets a very reliable third scoring option but also a great perimeter defender. With his ability to play at the shooting guard position and excel in an off-ball capacity, he would nicely fit alongside Irving in Brooklyn’s backcourt. Meanwhile, Turner would enable the Nets to have an All-Star caliber big man who is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Having a floor-spacing center like Turner would make it easier for Irving and Durant to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team’s defensive.

If the blockbuster deal becomes a reality, it would also be beneficial for the Pacers and the Pelicans. Aside from solving the logjam in their frontcourt with the departure of Turner, the potential trade would also allow the Pacers to add a franchise centerpiece in LeVert and a first-round selection in the upcoming draft. By sacrificing Holiday, the Pelicans would not only be receiving assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process, but also three quality players that would help them compete for a playoff spot in the Western Conference next season.