Alessandra Ambrosio Poses In An Orange Swimsuit On A Boat

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio took to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 13, to share a picture of herself sporting a rust-colored one-piece while sitting on the edge of a white boat.

In the serene image, a blue sky dotted with white clouds hung high above Alessandra’s head. The cerulean waters lay still in the background. Greenery peppered the horizon. Alessandra leaned back on the boat, her arms stretched behind her back. Her hands rested on the side, holding the weight of her body. Both of her legs were bent at the knee as she hung them off the side of the ship.

Alessandra’s eyes were obscured by sunglasses, but she seemed to stare off into the ocean. Her hair whipped in the breeze and fell down her back. Her sun-kissed skin was on display, glowing bronze in the light.

Her tresses tumbled down in slight beachy waves. Her brunette locks were streaked with blond highlights, giving her strands a two-toned look.

As for her jewelry, Alessandra opted to accessorize with dainty earrings, a set of turquoise pearls, and a bracelet on one wrist.

The orange swimsuit featured thin straps that circled around her sun-kissed shoulders. The garment featured round cups that held her bust. The bathing suit boasted a belt that wrapped around her waist. Alessandra paired the beachwear with a mustard-yellow bandana that sat on top of her head.

In the caption of the post, Alessandra announced that she was the captain of the ship.

Her 10.2 million followers were eager to leave compliments for the model in the comments section of the upload. They lauded her swimwear and her pose.

“On the edge,” wrote one fan, following up their message with a blue heart.

“TAKE ME CAPTAIN PLEASEEE,” declared another social media user, punctuating their comment with three smiley faces.

“Queen of the Sea,” shared a third person, including a blue heart for emphasis.

“Spectacular,” replied a fourth follower, adding a flame and bomb emoji, followed by a red heart.

At the time of this writing, Alessandra’s most recent update garnered more than 62,000 likes and received over 200 comments.

As Alessandra Ambrosio fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares swimsuit shots with her millions of Instagram followers. One of her latest slideshows featured her rocking a white bikini with a faint pink tie-dye pattern. In those images, she wore a gauzy, open coverup, as well as a bucket hat while striking several poses for the camera.