Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet, Fashionable Photo With Lala And Monica To Her Instagram

Kim Kardashian delighted her 188.7 million followers on Sunday with a sweet, stylish photo with MTV host Lala and popular singer Monica. The three women posed outside together on a staircase as the setting sun gave them a warm, beautiful glow.

In the photo, shared to her Instagram feed, Kim, Lala, and Monica all situated themselves on the stairs in an attractive, fashionable style, seated next to each other in three separate poses. The women were pictured in what seemed to be on the exterior of someone’s home or at a complex.

Lala, seated on the right, sat in a somewhat sexy pose, with her legs open and her hands, with long, freshly-manicured nails, dangling between. Her long, brown locks were lightly tousled and hung over her left shoulder over a tight-fitting black tank top. Her skin-tight snakeskin-patterned leggings were beautifully complemented with lace-up, open-toed black heels.

Monica sat in the center crossing her right leg over her left and wore a sporty chic look, with a bright red track jacket with white lines down each sleeve and an Atlanta braves baseball cap situated over her dark tresses. The singer also wore a long, khaki skirt and red and white sneakers to complete the look.

Kim took a break from her high-fashion style to sport a casual, yet sexy look in a laid-back pose, with an off-white, tight bodysuit, cream-colored, wide-leg drawstring pants, and thong flip-flops. Her chocolate-colored locks were chopped off around her shoulders, pulled half up on top of her head.

In a matter of hours, the post already racked up more than 829,000 likes and 3,700 comments. Most fans commented with their affection for the trio of women posting together as numerous others flooded the comments section with multiple fire, red heart, and heart eyes emoji, showing their support.

“Queens,” gushed one user.

“Just a lovely sight,” another adoring fan commented.

“So beautiful,” raved another follower, adding a heart eyes emoji to their post in awe of the ladies’ beauty.

“I love this casual Kim vibe,” commented an admirer sharing their appreciation for Kim’s laid-back look.

Although the Kardashian family just announced the retirement of their long-running reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim hasn’t been afraid to continue sharing the details of her intimate life on her Instagram feed. She recently showed off her curvaceous figure on Saturday, giving her fans another fashionable shot with a skin-tight bodysuit, ’90s-style jeans, and bright purple, high-heeled boots, The Inquisitr previously reported.