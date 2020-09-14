‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Dreams Of Ciara, John Wakes Up

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 14, 2020 reveal that there will be some heartbreaking moments in Salem as the brand new week starts off with big drama.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers can expect to see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) try to process the death of his new wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

The couple had a rocky start to their marriage after their wedding day was ruined by an explosion at the church orchestrated by Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva). Eve then kidnapped Ben and had him tortured and brainwashed.

Eve plotted for Ben to kill Ciara as a way to get revenge for Ben murdering her own daughter, Paige, years ago when he was suffering from mental illness. However, Ben resisted the urge to kill his wife. That’s when Eve’s partner in crime, Vincent decided to take matter into his own hands and kidnapped Ciara.

Vincent then held Ciara hostage and when Ben finally caught up to them he set a bomb off in his car, where Ciara was presumed to be inside.

On Monday, Ben will dream of Ciara and the future that they should have had together as he tries to figure out how he’ll move on without the love of his life.

Elsewhere, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) will be forced to deliver some heartbreaking news to her husband, Doug (Bill Hayes). Julie will tell her longtime love that their granddaughter has passed away. The couple will be devastated as they worry for everyone in Ciara’s family, included Ben, her mother Hope (Kristian Alfonso), and her brother Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

Chris Haston / NBC

In addition, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will finally wake up from her coma. John has been battling some serious health issues over the past few weeks, and when he opens his eyes he’ll seem to be healthy. However, it won’t take long to figure out that his personality and behavior have been altered by the medical crisis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, John will become angry and mean-spirited to those around him, especially his step-daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney).

Finally, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will betray the trust of his pregnant wife, Lani Price (Sal Stowers). It seems that Eli will set out to arrest Lani’s best friend, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who is currently in hiding due to the attempted murder charges hanging over her head. It appears that Eli will put his duty as a police officer over his relationship with Lani.