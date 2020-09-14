Jameela Jamil Responds To Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Maternity Line With Shade

Kim Kardashian recently announced the upcoming launch of her SKIMS maternity line which will feature shapewear in a plethora of shades to help woman support their growing bellies during pregnancy. The announcement was met with a lot of criticism from some who felt the garment was to help a pregnant woman look slimmer. Others applauded Kim for releasing a product that will aid women in carrying the extra weight in their second and third trimesters. Someone who was not happy with the new line was The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil.

Jameela took to Instagram and Twitter to comment on the SKIMS collection, throwing some not-so-subtle shade Kim’s way. She did not name SKIMS or Kim directly in her posts, but it was obvious to all what she was alluding to.

“It would be so cool if pregnant people could just be allowed to be pregnant and get bigger and not be self-conscious, and enjoy the miracle taking place inside their body and not have to worry about feeling embarrassed/shamed that their body is changing for an amazing reason,” Jameela tweeted.

She posted her tweet to Instagram where she added a rather lengthy caption. She expanded on her thoughts regarding the product and noted that there was a lot of talk across the internet today regarding maternity shapewear so she decided to spill out her feelings.

Matt Winklemeyer / Getty Images

“I wish we could just Normalize just focusing on the inside of a pregnant body, not the outside. You don’t need your shape corrected or hidden,” she wrote. “You just need to try and ride with this miracle and do your best to be as happy/comfortable as is possible within your circumstances.”

Jameela went on to address expectant women directly and said if they feel self-conscious it’s because society has failed and it needs to bounce back so women can just live freely. The 34-year-old is not a mother but said if she does have a child she will welcome her stretch marks and new curves and would not be in a rush to get back her pre-pregnancy body.

At the end of her caption, she said if people do buy the shapewear for support that’s “great,” but she said she saw too many people online saying they needed to buy it because they felt fat while they were pregnant.

Kim has since responded to the backlash on Twitter, promising that the line is to help support the pregnant form and not to slim it. She did not mention Jameel specifically but addressed her long thread to anyone who has an issue with her new product.