Jana Duggar Celebrates Mom Michelle’s Birthday With Special Tribute On Instagram

Michelle Duggar is celebrating her birthday with her family.

Jana Duggar took to her Instagram on Sunday for a very special reason. Today, September 13, is her mom’s birthday. Michelle Duggar turned 54 years old and her eldest daughter wrote a sweet note on the social media platform especially dedicated to her.

The Counting On star shared some special words for her mother and also a photo of them posing together. Jana didn’t specify whether the picture was taken today or if it was snapped another time, but the two women were smiling and appeared to be enjoying the day. Michelle sported a white and green checkered blouse and what looked like a denim skirt. In her hand she was holding a pair of glasses and what may have been a face mask. She had her arm around Jana as they posed outside. They seemed to be in a public place. In the background of the photo was a street and a building with quite a few cars in the parking lot.

Jana wore a pretty red dress with a white floral pattern for the outing. It had a scoop neckline and was fitted around her small waistline. She had a mauve sweater over the dress as well. She accessorized with a couple of chain necklaces. Jana’s long hair was straightened and had a deep side part with her bangs sleeked over to one side.

In her post, Jana let her 735,000 followers know all of the things that she loves about her mother. She revealed how much Michelle loves and cares for her family and for others. She also mentioned that she loved how the Duggar matriarch helped them all memorize Bible verses.

Michelle received plenty of love from her daughter’s followers as they wished her a happy birthday.

“A beautiful person inside and out!! What a fantastic mom!!” an admirer said.

“Your mom is amazing. happy birthday Michelle,” someone else replied,

“I’m sure that your beautiful words were your moms favorite birthday gift Jana!” remarked a third Duggar fan.

Jana has been keeping herself pretty busy with many projects that she loves to get involved with. Her fans love to hear all about her garden and remodeling projects, but she is also good with a saw as well. She shared a few videos a few days ago of her helping her brother James with a nifty project putting tile in a shower stall. Jana wasn’t afraid to get herself a little dirty. She admitted how much she enjoyed it.