Kim Kardashian Fires Back At SKIMS Maternity Line Critique, Says The Collection Is Made To ‘Support’

Kim Kardashian defended her new SKIMS line for expecting mothers on Sunday against critique, explaining that the collection is designed to “support” a growing belly.

In a series of tweets, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star responded to backlash she received for the release announcement, as many detractors interpreted the pieces to be made for shaping the pregnant body and make it appear thinner or slimmed down.

“To anyone who has an issue with maternity solutionwear, and if you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women, @skims maternity line is not to slim but to support,” she tweeted.

The reality star went on to explain the ultimate intent for the collection, describing a “thinner” material making up the belly area and “compression” in the leggings to assist with easing pregnancy pain and “swelling” in the legs. Kim explained how the pieces are designed to help deal with the “uncomfortable weight” being carried while expecting, alleviating lower back pain.

Kim continued her series of tweets to describe how the pieces can also be worn post-pregnancy, providing comfort for women who need it after delivery, especially for those recovering from a cesarean section. The mother-of-four also referenced her own pregnancy issues in the tweet thread, saying she was inspired to create the shape wear since it was something she “personally needed” while carrying.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Her first tweet received an outpouring of encouragement, with over 12,500 likes and 250 comments. Most of the backing came from women who spoke about their own pregnancies, backing up the beauty entrepreneur for her explanation.

“Who has a problem with maternity [shape wear]?? Lmaooo people really be mad for f*cking nothing,” one user defended Kim.

“This is true, I’m 4’11 weight was 110 and carried twins and all I wanted was to wear something to support my big belly,” another follower commented, defending the line and backing up Kim’s statement.

“Never been pregnant myself but i understand the product. People just want a reason to be mad,” commented another fan.

“I can’t wait to order,” gushed another user.

The latest aspect of her “solutionwear” is another example of Kim’s expansion of her empire. The reality 39-year-old introduced her SKIMS collection last year and brought KKW Beauty — makeup and fragrance products — to the table in 2017. She will also be branching out to the home and lifestyle space, recently trademarking “KKW Home,” The Inquisitr previously reported.