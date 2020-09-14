Cindy Prado Watches The Sunset In A Racy, Black Ensemble

Cindy Prado brought the heat to her Instagram account on Sunday, September 13, sharing a two-photo set of herself wearing a sheer black ensemble that showed off her curvaceous figure.

The model geotagged the location as Dorado Beach. In the caption of the slideshow, she revealed that she was watching the sunset in Puerto Rico.

Cindy posed in front of green palm trees, a blue sky shining overhead. The angle of the sun made her bronzed skin shimmer in the golden light. She wore an intricate, lace crop top that featured cut-outs on her shoulders. The garment boasted opaque, triangle-shaped coverings over her bust. The short top exposed her tanned, toned, and taut midriff.

The short skirt showed off some serious skin, her derriere almost entirely exposed. Cindy carried a large straw bag over one shoulder.

Her caramel-colored locks were deeply parted and slid down one shoulder in voluminous, wavy strands that reached her abdomen. As for her jewelry, Cindy chose to accessorize with a bracelet and multiple rings on her fingers.

In the first image, Cindy posed from the side. She arched her sun-kissed back, which made her booty pop. She looked off into the distance, her eyes glistening. Her mouth was slightly ajar, and her pearly white teeth shined.

Cindy’s body squarely faced the lens in the second shot, giving her followers a glimpse at her full ensemble from the front. She tilted her head to the side, glancing off-camera.

Cindy’s followers immediately flocked to the comments section of the upload in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise. They lauded her latest look.

“Perfection,” declared one person, following up their comment with a red heart and a smiley face.

“You’re so beautiful and sexy,” commented a second follower.

“So incredible!” exclaimed a third social media user, punctuating their message with a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“The most beautiful woman in Puerto Rico babe,” shared a fourth fan, including a smiley face and a rose and kiss emoji.

At the time of this writing, Cindy’s latest Instagram post garnered close to 29,000 likes and received more than 350 comments.

This is just the model’s most recent racy snapshots on the social media platform. In addition to this set, Cindy recently shared another slideshow of herself modeling in a white bikini. Among the sexy photos was one image that showed Cindy tugging on the sides of the bathing suit bottoms, which made the picture set all the more seductive.