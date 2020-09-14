Yovanna Ventura Displays Cleavage In Bralette With Peekaboo Cutout

Yovanna wore a black ensemble with a unique design.

Model Yovanna Ventura thrilled her 5.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday when she posted a new slideshow on her account. It contained a series of sizzling snapshots of Yovanna wearing an all-black outfit with a distinctive design that displayed flashes of skin in unusual ways.

She showed off her enviable figure from a few different angles in the collection of four images. The first photo captured her from the waist up, and it presented a close-up view of the model’s top. Her bralette’s unique construction made it look like two different garments had been combined together. The top piece extended down to the center of the bust. It had a sporty design with a high neckline and tank top-style sleeves. Its fabric was ribbed, and it was perforated in the center.

The lower piece resembled an unlined bra with a scoop neck and spaghetti straps. When the pieces were combined together, this created a triangular peekaboo cutout that provided a glimpse of Yovanna’s perky cleavage. She teamed the bralette with a matching ribbed skirt. The formfitting garment had a high waist and a large curved cutout over the left hip.

Yovanna’s dark hair flowed over her shoulders and down her back in soft waves. A deep side part upped the sultry feel of her overall look, while a pair of small silver hoop earrings added a touch of glam and sparkle. She was photographed indoors, where a potted palm plant gave her images a little tropical flavor. Its long green leaves brushed the top of her head as she got down on her knees in front of it.

In her second photo, she showed off her toned midriff by sitting up straight. She also reached up to mess with her hair, which now covered her left eye. She stood for her final two photographs. Yovanna expertly popped one leg forward to accentuate the curve of her pert posterior. At the same time, she directed her eyes downwards in a seductive manner. In her last image, she arched her back and used her hands to toss her hair around. She stared at the camera as she slightly parted her full pout.

In her caption, Yovanna revealed that her ensemble was from designer Michael Costello’s collection for Revolve. The response to her modeling shots included over 54,000 likes and 300 comments.

“Yovanna, do you even have a flaw,” one of her followers wanted to know.

“Do you have a bandaid? Cause I hurt myself falling for you,” another admirer wrote.

“So pretty I love your energy and how you have made your dreams come true,” a third comment said.

“Love your expressions,” wrote yet another fan.

In another recent update, Yovanna showed off her sporty side with a photo that included a glimpse of her underboob sweat.