Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In A White Crop Top & Leather Pants

Bruna Rangel Lima tantalized her 4.1 million Instagram followers on the social media platform, sharing her latest upload on Sunday, September 13. The model posed in a sexy white crop top, which she paired with skintight leather pants.

Bruna geotagged the image as Los Angeles. In the photo, she posed on a set of stairs. She looked directly at the camera, tilting her chin downwards. Her lips were slightly parted, and her pearly white teeth shined. She arched her back, which made her booty pop. One arm fell between her legs, holding Prada a purse with her hand. Her other arm was bent at the elbow, her hand touching her hair. She bent both of her legs at the knee, stretching one out in front of her.

She wore a top that stretched tightly across her chest, amplifying her buxom bust. The shirt featured fabric that criss-crossed over her tanned, taut, and toned midriff, which was on full display. Bruna sported black leather pants that were rolled up on her calves. The garment boasted several silver zippers, which made gave the ensemble a rocker edge. She completed the look with white sneakers with animal print laces.

The model wore her two-toned tresses parted in the middle. Her blond locks cascaded down one shoulder and behind her back in her signature pin-straight strands. As for her jewelry, Bruna opted to accessorize with two bracelets on one wrist.

Bruna’s millions of followers were eager to shower her with compliments and praise in the comments section of the Instagram post, lauding her latest look.

“So gorgeous babe,” wrote one follower, punctuating their message with a flame emoji.

“Nice outfit you are pretty,” shared a second social media user.

“She look cute,” complimented a third person, following up their comment with a side-eye emoji and a red heart.

“Outfit goals,” replied a fourth fan, including two “100” emoji for emphasis.

At the time of this writing, the upload racked up more than 26,000 likes and received over 200 comments.

As The Inquisitr readers and Bruna Rangel Lima fans know, the model frequently brings the heat to her Instagram account. Whether she’s posing in scantily-clad ensembles or booty-baring bikinis, Bruna often shows off her curves and fit figure with her fans.

Prior to this most recent post, Bruna shared a two-photo set that depicted her posing on a balcony while wearing red-hot lingerie. In the slideshow, she tugged at her panties, making the images even more seductive.