NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Trade Zach LaVine To Nets For Caris LeVert, Joe Harris & Draft Picks, Per ‘Fansided’

After suffering another huge disappointment, rumors have started to swirl around All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine and his future with the Chicago Bulls. Despite LaVine’s explosive performance on the offensive end of the floor, they were still unable to end their playoff drought this year. When the 2019-20 NBA season is over, there are speculations that the Bulls will explore the possibility of trading LaVine for assets that would fit their rebuilding plans.

One of the most ideal trade partners for the Bulls in the potential deal involving LaVine is the Brooklyn Nets. According to Andrew Miller of Fansided’s Pippen Ain’t Easy, Chicago could send LaVine to Brooklyn in exchange for a package that includes Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and two unprotected first-round picks. Before pushing through with the transaction, the Nets would first need to convince Harris to agree to a sign-and-trade deal in the 2020 free agency.

The proposed scenario is actually a no-brainer for the Bulls. In exchange for LaVine, they would not only be acquiring a potential franchise player in LeVert and two future first-rounders, but they would also be receiving an immediate replacement at the starting shooting guard position in Harris. Harris may not be as good as LaVine, but he’s an elite three-point shooter who can excel in an off-ball capacity.

“Getting Harris at a set price to be guaranteed to land with the Bulls would be a good way for them to shore up the wing depth in the rotation. In the season that was for the Nets, Harris played in 69 regular season games (starting in all of them). He averaged 14.5 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.2 blocks. Harris did that while shooting a stellar 48.6 percent from the field, 42.4 percent from beyond the arc, and 71.9 percent from the free-throw line. Somehow Harris was just above a 70 percent free-throw shooter after being such a good shooter from downtown.”

Meanwhile, the potential arrival of LaVine would immediately address the Nets’ need for additional star power. Since the 2019 offseason, the Nets have been aggressive on the market, searching for a third superstar that they could pair with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. LaVine may still not have reached the status as a legitimate superstar, but with his ability to efficiently knock down shots from beyond the arc and move without the ball in his hands, he would be the ideal third fiddle behind Irving and Durant next year.

However, it remains a big question mark if the Nets would be willing to sacrifice LeVert and multiple first-round picks to bring LaVine to Brooklyn. If ever they consider moving LeVert, it would likely be in a blockbuster deal that would enable them to land the likes of Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards or Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.