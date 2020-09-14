Suzy Cortez Flashes Her Famous Assets In A Tiny Thong & Top

Brazilian model, noted fitness fanatic and two-time Miss BumBum pageant winner Suzy Cortez flashed her famously ample assets once again in her most recent Instagram update. In the Sunday, September 13 photo share, the Playboy alum was shown in an overhead shot, laying with her chest and stomach down on a lounge chair while wearing a bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination.

As a result of her pose, Cortez’s award-winning derrière was propped up and in plain view of the camera, much to the delight of her 2.4 million followers. A large number of them were inspired to hit the post’s comment thread with words of praise and declarations of love for the 30-year-old and her well-built features.

“Gorgeous Love,” wrote one fan, who added a slew of emoji for emphasis.

“Uma mulher especial nunca se diz especial, ela simplesmente é,” added another admirer in Portuguese, which Google translates as “A special woman never says she is special, she simply is.”

“Bella mi amor,” opined a third commenter in Spanish, which translates to “Beautiful my love.”

“Hottie,” raved a fourth fan.

In her sexy snap, Cortez was shown on laying on top of a large lounge chair with thick, brown cushioning and a blue and white-striped towel beneath her. A purse that appeared to contain her street clothes sat on the ground beside her as she wore nothing but her barely-there bikini in the shot.

The tiny, two-piece ensemble was composed of ultra-thin, black straps — which were tied together behind her back on top — and scant, multi-hued fabric in yellow, black and other colors.

As she rested on the chair, Cortez was bending her knees and elevating her lower legs marginally with interlocked feet. The pose served to accentuate the incredible curves of her thick, muscular thighs and calves, as well as the contours of her perky posterior, which was almost completely bare in the photo. Meanwhile, Cortez’s narrow waist, back and shoulders were largely uncovered as well.

As if her voluptuous, muscle-bound body weren’t enough to incite her fans, Cortez had angled her head to the left as the picture was snapped, offering a clear view of her seductive facial profile, which was pleasingly draped by strands of her lengthy, brunette hair.

Cortez’s latest Instagram offering was unsurprisingly popular with her admirers, having accrued in excess of 7,000 likes in under two hours.

Miss BumBum 2019 (and 2015) has been incredibly active on social media as of late. Less than 24 hours before her latest offering, she was similarly stunning in a video post that offered a better look at her luscious locks, as well as a splash of sideboob.