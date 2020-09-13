Rianna Conner Carpenter Displays Her Assets In A Tiny Metallic Bikini

American Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter is no stranger to flaunting her curvaceous figure on social media. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Septemeber 13, she wowed her 840,000-plus followers with yet another steamy photograph.

In the photo, Rianna, who is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, rocked a purple metallic bikini which left little to the imagination. The top boasted thin straps and wired, triangular cups. The tiny garment included a plunging neckline which displayed an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach. The hottie paired the top with matching string bottoms.

Rianna wore her blond tresses in a ponytail, letting her curly locks cascade over her shoulders. She also let some bangs fall over her forehead. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate gold pendant that rested at the base of her throat.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rianna posed for the pic in her toilet, in front of a mirror. She stood straight and tilted her head while puckering her lips. The hottie looked at the mirror and clicked a selfie.

In the caption, Rianna informed users that she dressed up for Danii Does’ content party. The model also tagged her makeup artist Karla DeLaRosa, LasVegas Hairstylist, and hair colorist Casey Brown-Mayhugh. She also tagged her tattoo service and her aesthetic injector for acknowledgement.

Within three hours, the picture amassed more than 15,000 likes. In addition, several of Rianna’s ardent followers took to the comments section and posted above 450 messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her sensual sense of style.

“Love that metallic purple on you,” one of her fans commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“You are definitely the most attractive girl on Instagram. Your pics deserve so much more traction,” another user chimed in.

“Omg, I am absolutely in love with this bikini!! You are looking gorgeous, babe,” a third admirer remarked.

“Why are you getting hotter and hotter every day? What’s the secret? Please, be my girlfriend,” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation, including Kindly Myers, Shani Hollywood, Bethany Giura, and Brandi Andrews.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rianna uploaded another sexy pic on August 28 in which she rocked a camo-print crop top that flaunted major underboob. The tiny garment also highlighted her slender waist. The snap was captured for the cover of Maxim New Zealand.