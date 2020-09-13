Tina Louise Flaunts Her Pert Derriere In Black Panties

Australian model Tina Louise took to her Instagram page on Sunday, September 13, and treated her 2.4 million followers to a set of steamy photographs.

In the picture, Tina — who rose to fame after appearing on the covers of famous magazines such as FHM, Maxim, and Zoo Weekly — rocked a loose white, Pink Floyd crop top which showed off her bare midriff.

Tina teamed the top with a pair of black panties which were pulled up high on her slender hips. The risqué ensemble displayed her pert booty and well-toned legs.

The hottie wore her short blond tresses down. In terms of jewelry, she opted for drop earrings, silver chain bracelets in one wrist, and gold chain bracelets in the other. She also wore two rings and accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The shoot took place at a nondescript location, against a white background. Tina shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she struck a side pose and spread her legs apart to show off her booty. She gazed at the camera and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second pic, she stood straight and touched her shoulder. The hottie lifted her chin and looked at the lens.

In the caption, Tina referenced the lyrics of Pink Floyd’s track “Wish You Were Here.” She also informed her fans that the snaps were captured by California-based photo and video producer, Tina Lou.

Within eight hours of posting, the pics garnered more than 26,000 likes. In addition, several of Tina’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 260 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and her sexy sense of style.

“Great shirt. You are always on fire. Looking beautiful in this photo too!” one of her fans commented.

“Perfection at it’s finest! So absolutely beautiful,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed and kiss emoji.

“Tina, I love you! You look awesome every day. Have a great day, babe!” a third admirer remarked.

“You had me at Pink Floyd. And your beauty is driving me crazyyyyy!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “just wow,” and “killing it,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the snapshots, including Jayde Nicole, Julianne Kissinger, and Daniela Bapista.

Tina rarely fails to wow her admirers with her skin-baring snapshots. On Septemeber 9, she uploaded a hot pic in which she rocked a minuscule green bikini which left little to the imagination of her viewers.