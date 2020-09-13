Rachel Ward Looks Smoking Hot In A Tie-Dye Set On Vacation

Blond beauty Rachel Ward thrilled her 617,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a gorgeous double update taken while she was on vacation. It appears that Rachel was spending some time at Pine Cliffs, a luxurious resort in Algarve, Portugal. In both snaps, Rachel sat on a large outdoor lounge bed covered in crisp linens. The piece itself was crafted from dark wood, and the canopy bed had cream-colored curtains that billowed slightly in the wind.

Rachel showed off her enviable figure in a tie-dye set that featured shades of white and gray. The ensemble was from the brand Misspap, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Rachel rocked a top that featured a bandeau-style piece of fabric that stretched across her chest. However, the garment also had two thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and another two that criss-crossed her chest, wrapping around her neck for added support. The look showcased a hint of cleavage, as well as plenty of her toned stomach.

Rachel paired the piece with matching pants that were crafted from the same eye-catching fabric. The pants were high-waisted, with the waistband coming to above her belly button. They hugged her hips before draping over her thighs and calves in a relaxed fit.

She placed her hands on the bed behind her and allowed her long, blond locks to tumble down her chest and back in soft curls.

Rachel added a pair of earrings and a watch on one wrist, and also had a few accessories nearby, including a white hat with a black band and a see-through Prada bag with white handles.

Rachel switched up her pose only slightly for the second snap, and the photograph was taken from a bit further away so that her shoes were visible as well. She finished the ensemble with a pair of sage green sandals with a small kitten heel.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 3,200 likes and 103 comments within three hours.

“Love this set,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Well aren’t you just gorgeous,” another follower remarked.

“So beautiful,” a third fan added.

“A vibe,” another follower commented, loving the entire set-up.

