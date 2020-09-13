Lily Ermak Rocks A Cleavage-Baring Red OutFit In New Pic

Russian model Lily Ermak went online on Sunday, September 12, and treated her 1.6 million fans to a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Lily rocked a gorgeous red polka-dotted outfit which perfectly accentuated her figure. The maxi dress boasted a plunging neckline which displayed her enviable cleavage. Lily wore a transparent red raincoat over the dress which included faux-fur lapels and cuffs. It also included a belt which accentuated her slender waist. She teamed the ensemble with thigh-high gray boots.

Lily wore her blond tresses in soft curls, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold, spiral-shaped earrings and a ring. She also carried a matching handbag to complete her look.

The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. It looked like the shoot took place in a park. A lot of plants and a pond could be seen in the background.

Lily shared seven photos from the shoot. She struck a different pose in all of the pics. In the first image, she stood straight, slightly puckered her lips, and looked away from the camera. In the second pic, which was an up-close shot, Lily sat on a white chair, kept a hand under her chin, and looked away from the lens.

In the third pic, she perched on the chair in a cross-legged position. She let a few strands of hair fall over her face, gazed at the lens, and flashed a small smile. The seventh and last snapshot was captured indoors.

Lily added a caption in Russian. According to a Google translation, she informed her fans that her raincoat was from Dollskill. She added that the shoot took place in the morning, while the rest of the day was very rainy. According to the tags in her post, her handbag was from the German designer brand, Philipp Plein, while her outfit was from Maison d’AngelAnn.

Within five hours of posting, the pictures amassed more than 4,000 likes. In addition, many of Lily’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing figure and incredible sense of style.

“I love you, my lady in red,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Nice picture, beautiful woman!” another user chimed in.

“You look gorgeous. Your clothes are amazing,” a third admirer remarked.

“Gotta love that raincoat on you,” wrote a fourth follower, adding multiple heart emoji.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic, including Andreane Chamberland and Tina Louise.