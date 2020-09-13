Jessica Killings Shows Off Killer Curves In Fuchsia Athletic Ensemble

American fitness model and actress Jessica Killings captivated fans on social media after she shared a new image of herself on Sunday, September 13. She posted the content on her Instagram account for her 1.9 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 31-year-old Californian was photographed indoors, seemingly in her living room. A large couch and coffee table were visible behind her. She stood directly in front of the camera as she struck a pose. She propped her backside out, smiled shyly, and directed her gaze away from the camera’s lens, emitting a flirtatious vibe. She held a container of 1st Phorm in her left hand, and a 1st Phorm plastic bottle in her right hand.

Her long, raven hair was parted in the middle and seemingly styled into a ponytail that cascaded down her back.

Her killer curves were on display as she showcased her enviable figure in a revealing athletic ensemble. The model rocked a fuchsia-colored top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The scanty garment tightly hugged her chest, accentuating her assets. The number’s plunging neckline revealed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the piece with a matching pair of bottoms that showed off her figure further. The pants looked to be made out of a stretchy material that displayed curvy hips and pert derriere. Their high-waisted design drew attention to her slim and chiseled midriff.

In the post’s caption, the model shard some fitness tips with followers, telling them that eating fruits and vegetables, as well as drinking water, is imperative for looking and feeling your best.

The eye-catching snapshot was met with enthusiasm and approval from users, accumulating more than 7,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 170 followers headed to the comments section to compliment Jessica on her form, her good looks, and her sporty attire.

The stunner has taken to Instagram to share many smoking-hot posts of herself this week.

