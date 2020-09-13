WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Claims Brock Lesnar Wants To Work With Him

In a recent interview with TalkSport, R Truth revealed that Brock Lesnar wants to work with him. According to the current 24/7 Champion, Lesnar has been a fan of his work since a segment they shared on Monday Night Raw earlier this year.

According to Truth, Paul Heyman told him that they wanted the superstar to try and make “The Beast Incarnate” laugh on live television. Even though some people were sceptical of his chances at success, there was a bet in place regarding the matter. Truth was given free rein during the promo, and he successfully made Lesnar laugh.

Truth went on to say that Lesnar was still laughing when they got backstage, and that’s when they had a conversation about working with each other in some capacity down the line.

“He said ‘Bro, we got to do something together. There’s something there. I don’t know what it is, but there’s something there. And we left it there. I know that’s something we can always go back and pick up. But that is one of the highest moments in my career right there.”

The Monday Night Raw star also said that Lesnar is a “cool dude” behind the scenes, which supports claims that other WWE employees have made about him. It’s widely believed that Lesnar isn’t a people person, though some performers have had positive experiences with him.

During the TalkSport interview, Truth also opened up about how much Lesnar’s kind words meant to him. According to Truth, the former Universal Champion saying that he wanted to do something else at some point gave him a boost.

“To have Brock Lesnar say he wants to work with me, it was very appreciative to my soul, to my ego, to my career, to the time I’ve spent in the business, to everything I’ve done… Brock pretty much gave it a hug.”

Lesnar tends to be pitted against main event superstars, so the revelation that he wants to do more with Truth is surprising. It could also result in him showcasing a more funnier side of his persona, as Truth’s angles are primarily comedic.

However, it remains to be seen if the pair will have an opportunity for a storyline or match. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lesnar is currently a free agent and might not return to WWE.

As the report highlighted, AEW and UFC are reportedly interested in signing “The Beast Incarnate.” While he’s expected to re-sign with Vince McMahon’s company eventually, it could be a while until he returns to the squared circle.