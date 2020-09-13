Ted Cruz Suggests Barack Obama Makes Money From ‘Sexual Exploitation Of Young Kids’

During an appearance on Fox News on Sunday, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with host Maria Bartiromo about the controversial Netflix movie Cuties, which has faced criticism for its use of young actors in sexually suggestive roles. As reported by Raw Story, Cruz noted Barack Obama’s Netflix production deal and suggested he is financially benefitting from the sexual exploitation of children.

“And you know, Netflix is an incredibly profitable U.S. company!” Cruz said. “Barack Obama makes a ton of money from Netflix and they are profiting, they are making money by selling the sexual exploitation of young kids.”

Cruz continued to claim that he asked Attorney General William Barr to investigate and noted that federal law makes it a felony to distribute child pornography.

“We arrest and put in jail people every year for movies. If you have child pornography, if you have kids engage in sexual activity, if you produce it, if you distribute it, you face criminal penalties and Netflix is making a ton of money.”

Cruz claimed that the movie is going to be popular with pedophiles in America and again accused Netflix of profiting off of such behavior.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

As reported by MEAWW, Obama and his wife were attacked for not pressuring Netflix to remove the controversial film from its catalog. The pair have a multi-million dollar contract with the service, and some suggested that they could have used their influence to intervene amid accusations that the company is distributing child pornography.

“A word from any of these people could stop this in its tracks,” political commentator Tammy Bruce said of Obama and Susan Rice, who she claimed are both on the streaming giant’s board.

But as noted by MEAWW, Obama and his wife are not a member of Netflix’s board. Instead, the pair have a deal that they say is intended to “cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices.”

Netflix has received widespread backlash for Cuties, which many claim sexualizes young children. As The Inquisitr reported, Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard took to Twitter to claim that the movie would drive the sex trafficking trade and tagged the message with #CancelNetflix — a hashtag that was also circulated by many other Twitter users amid the controversy.

Conversely, defenders of the project argue that the film is intended to be a commentary that is opposed to the sexualization and exploitation of children. Netflix has since apologized for the promotional images used for the film, which did not make this theme apparent.