Vanessa Christine Wears A Very Revealing White Dress In New Pic

Instagram model Vanessa Christine went online on Sunday, September 13, and treated her fans to a set of very hot pictures.

In the snaps, Vanessa rocked a very revealing white dress which left little to the imagination. It featured a halterneck design and a large cutout on the chest which plunged all the way to her stomach. The risqué outfit displayed ample underboob and sideboob.

The dress also included ruched detailing on the skirt and a thigh-high slit which showed off her sexy legs. The formfitting ensemble perfectly accentuated Vanessa’s hourglass figure.

She completed her attire with a pair of nude, high-heeled sandals which rendered her legs an even more elongated look.

Vanessa wore her brunette tressed down, letting her locks cascade over her back and shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of stud earrings and a delicate gold bracelet. The hottie also chose an assortment of rings and an anklet in one of her feet.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. The photoshoot took place outdoors, during the daytime. Vanessa posed against the background of some plants.

She shared two snaps from the shoot. In the first image, Vanessa stood straight, with her legs slightly spread apart. She threw her head back and kept her hands on her forehead. The hottie closed her eyes and parted her lips. In the second photo, she arched her back and lifted her chin while gazing at the camera.

In the caption, Vanessa informed users that her chic attire was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within five hours of posting, the picture accrued more than 13,000 likes. In addition, several of Vanessa’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared about 280 comments in which they praised her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Looking amazing! That dress on you is WOW!” one of her fans commented.

“I think this may be the best photo I’ve seen on Instagram!” another user chimed in.

“Your hair always looks so damn perfect. I love you so much!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are so, so beautiful, my queen. Will you marry me?” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking, adding multiple heart emoji.

Several of her fellow models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation, including Valeria Orsini, Angeline Varona, and Nicole Borda.

Vanessa wowed her followers with another hot snapshot on September 10 in which she rocked a tan-colored crocheted two-piece bathing suit to show off her perfect physique.