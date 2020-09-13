Donald Trump Is Losing To Joe Biden On ‘Mental Soundness,’ Fox News Poll Says

A Fox News poll released on Sunday showed Donald Trump losing to Joe Biden on the issue of “mental soundness,” Raw Story reported. In particular, 51 percent of likely voters surveyed said they believe Biden has the psychological health necessary to serve as president, while just 47 said the same of Trump.

Elsewhere in the poll, 62 percent of respondents said Biden had the compassion needed to serve as U.S. leader, while just 44 said the same of Trump. Overall, 51 percent of voters said they would choose Biden so serve as head of state if the election were held today, while only 46 said they would select Trump.

Trump has made Biden’s mental acuity a significant part of his campaign. Per Newsweek, an ad released by the team last month suggested that the former vice president is unfit to lead and attempting to hide this fact from the public.

“Deep in the heart of Delaware, Joe Biden sits in his basement alone, hiding, diminished and refusing to answer questions about the crazy far left ideas he’s adopted,” the ad said. “Biden has no answers and after five decades of failure, he never will.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick, who worked with Biden from 2011 to 2017, claimed that the Democrat’s mental acuity has declined over the last four years. Although Biden previously claimed he received cognitive tests regularly, he later denied ever taking such a test.

Trump has also received scrutiny for his psychological state. As The Inquisitr reported, psychologist John Gartner, who is featured in the film #Unfit, claims that Trump is cognitively declining and showing signs of dementia. The author pointed in particular to interviews that Trump gave in the 1980s and 1990s and compared his vocabulary and articulation to the present. According to Gartner, the president’s language has devolved, and he engages in concerning tangential thinking when he drifts from one idea to another mid-sentence.

Although both Biden and Trump’s campaigns have been attacking each others’ health, CTV News reported that it might not be a winning strategy.

“Political strategists say these attacks are risky and likely won’t win over voters — particularly seniors in battleground states like Florida and Arizona, who will play a decisive role in whether or not Trump wins a second term.”

As CTV News noted, aging is not always associated with cognitive decline. Nevertheless, the publication admitted that the issue will continue to be an important election issue, as the winner in November will be the oldest person ever to be elected as United States leader.