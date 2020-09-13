‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Shows Fans Her ‘Bump And Run’ In The Tiniest Skintight Skirt

Social media star Paige Spiranac stunned her 2.8 million Instagram followers after posting a new video where she instructed how to properly hit a “bump and run” shot. The upload was part of her “Quickies” series, in which the pro golfer shares short pieces of advice on how to master popular strokes.

The setting for the video was a lush golf course, with a number of cacti and other dessert plants in the background.

The first tip that Spiranac offered was on choosing the proper club. She recommended a pitching wedge or the nine, eight, or seven irons. Next, she noted that golfers needed to choke down on the grip, adding that the tip was “was a must.”

Spiranac explained that the club face should be square and that players should keep their stances narrow. She told golfers to keep 70 percent of their bodyweight on the front foot and make sure to use as little wrist movement as possible throughout the swing. The last tip was to keep the club pointing at the target through the end.

To conclude the clip, the social media star demonstrated the challenging shot, sinking it into the hole.

