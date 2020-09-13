Vicky Aisha Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Sheer Black Lace Lingerie

On Sunday, September 13, Australian model Vicky Aisha uploaded a tantalizing photo on her secondary Instagram account.

The sizzling snap, which was taken with Vicky’s smartphone, showed the 28-year-old kneeling on a cowhide print rug in front of a sizable mirror. A bed with a mauve duvet can be seen in the background.

Vicky struck a seductive pose by spreading her legs and arching her back, as she held onto her phone that had a light pink case. She seemed to be staring at her reflection with a small smile playing on her lips.

She showed off her fantastic figure in a black lace open front babydoll chemise with a low-cut neckline and front tie detailing. Vicky paired the sheer garment with matching underwear. The lingerie put her ample cleavage, slender waist, and toned thighs on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her many tattoos. As for accessories, she sported numerous silver earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photo, Vicky wore her long platinum blond hair down in a slightly tousled style and a deep middle part.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation gave her followers well wishes for the weekend. She also encouraged her fans to click the link in her Instagram bio.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 11,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! Your eyes are spectacular in this photo,” wrote one follower.

“Absolutely beautiful and your eyes are stunning,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Holy moly [you’re] ridiculously gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with both a fire and a heart-eye emoji.

“Dam [sic] your eyes are just out of this world,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the picture and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

Vicky is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a suggestive shot on her main account, in which she wore a skimpy pink-and-white striped bikini. That picture has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.