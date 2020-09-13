Kelsea Ballerini Shows Some Leg In Slinky White Mini Dress And Cowboy Boots During Birthday Celebration

Kelsea partied at the Graduate Nashville hotel.

Kelsea Ballerini gave her fans a good look at her amazing legs in an Instagram photo that was taken during her birthday celebration on Saturday.

Kelsea turned 27 on September 13, and she celebrated the occasion in style by rocking an ensemble that flattered her phenomenal figure. The “Hole in the Bottle” hitmaker wore a mini dress with a daringly high hemline that displayed her toned thighs. The garment was white with a pale pink floral pattern. The material was gauzy and ruched, which added some soft texture to the piece. Princess seams provided a tailored fit that showcased Kelsea’s hourglass shape. Skinny spaghetti straps and a low neckline with a subtle curve finished the look.

Kelsea’s outfit included a fun nod to her country music career. She teamed her cute party dress with a pair of ivory cowboy boots. Her footwear featured a classic design with piping, pull straps, and a stacked heel. She kept her accessories minimal and understated. Her jewelry consisted of a silver ring and a pair of small white dangle earrings. Her blond hair was pulled back in a flirty high ponytail.

A geotag indicated that Kelsea’s picture was taken inside the Graduate Nashville hotel in Tennessee. She was perched on top of what appeared to be a saddle stand covered with plush fabric. It had wooden legs like those on a sawhorse. Colorful floral tapestries hung on the wall behind her. They had an aged look, as did the mandolin that was also being used as a wall decoration. An antique fan sat on a short shelf beside Kelsea.

The “Miss Me More” singer had a fluted glass in one hand and a lime in the other. She posed with her legs crossed, and she looked away from the camera at something off to her right.

In her caption, Kelsea thanked her fans for supporting her new album, Ballerini, and for showing her so much love on her birthday. Her post earned over 85,000 likes in short order, and the comments section was quickly flooded with more birthday wishes and compliments.

“Those boots though,” read a message that included a heart-eye emoji.

“Enjoy your celebration! You walked right by my table tonight and I thought that was you, looking flawless even with a mask on!” wrote another admirer.

“You’re such a babe. An angel from heaven,” said a third person.

“You look like Baby Spice from Spice Girls! You just need her platform shoes and you’ll be set for Halloween!” a fourth fan remarked.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsea recently premiered the music video for “Hole in the Bottle.” It included a scene that saw the singer rocking similar white cowboy boots with underwear and a crop top.