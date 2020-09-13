Lyna Perez Rocks Daisy Dukes & Green Bikini Top In New Video

Bang Energy model Lyna Perez showcased her voluptuous curves in a new video today, and her Instagram followers appeared to appreciate her latest share.

In the clip, Lyna wore a green bikini top that stretched across her ample bosom, showcasing a great glimpse of her cleavage, tying around her back. The swimwear came from Meg Liz Swim. She paired the swimsuit top with tiny, light-wash Daisy Dukes that bared a significant portion of her pert derriere. The bottoms also dipped low in the front, showcasing her flat stomach, nipped-in waist, curvy hips, and shapely legs.

The film was set outside on a patio with green plants and a glass door that reflected a luscious landscape beyond the structure. Throughout the video, Lyna perched atop a gray outdoor couch with several pillows that matched her bikini, a table next to a fire pit filled with lava rocks. At times, she also stood up, providing viewers an even better look at her enviable physique. As sensual music played, the model ran her hands through her long highlighted brunette hair, which fell in soft curls over her shoulders and down her back from a trendy side part. The model’s big brown eyes popped, and she smiled with her full, pink lips.

Lyna wondered if her followers could guess her favorite flavor of the popular energy drink, and a few made an attempt. However, many of the over 560 Instagram users who responded complimented her on her sexy look throughout the scenes. The flame emoji frequently appeared throughout the replies as those who responded said she looked hot in the skimpy outfit. The video had at least 21,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes at the time of publication.

“You’re my favorite flavor,” teased one fan who added a red heart-eyed emoji.

“Is it cherry? You are absolutely gorgeous. I love you, beautiful. You have the perfect body,” a second follower gushed, adding several flames and hearts.

“You are so gorgeous, baby. Is your favorite flavor peach,” wondered a third devotee who included a picture of the juicy fruit along with red lips and a heart.

“You are a very beautiful princess, Lynarita! I love you so much, baby,” a fourth Instagram user declared, leaving several crowns and princess emoji to complete the message.

Lyna keeps her followers engaged by regularly sharing sexy photos and videos of herself wearing bikinis and other skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr previously reported that she flaunted her backside while wearing a white thong-style two-piece and a mesh cover-up.