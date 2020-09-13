Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Insane Booty Gains In Skintight Athleisure Wear

American model Katya Elise Henry sent social media users into a frenzy after she shared some sizzling new images of herself on Sunday, September 13. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 7.6 million followers, and it quickly grew in popularity.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of a yellow background for the two-photo series. Katya switched between two poses that displayed her from different angles.

In the first image, she popped one hip out, smiled widely, and directed her gaze toward the camera’s lens. In her right hand, she held a plastic bottle that had Kiss My Peach, her company’s name, on it. In the second snapshot, the model stood from her left side, squatting down with a large dumbbell over her back.

Her long brunette hair was styled into a high ponytail that cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves. Some tresses also fell around her face.

Her killer curves stood out as she flaunted her physique in a revealing athletic ensemble. The model rocked a strapless white top that featured a bandeau-style body and a strap that wrapped around her midriff, highlighting her slim core. The garment tightly hugged her chest and exposed just a hint of cleavage.

She teamed the number with a pair of gray bottoms. The pants looked to be made out of a stretchy, ribbed texture and were very formatting, showing off her curvy hips and bodacious derriere. Their high-waisted design called attention to her toned midriff.

Katya finished the sporty look off with white sneakers that featured yellow detailing.

In the post’s caption, the model shared that she has been “stuffing my face with pancakes and pb&js.” She also promoted her fitness program, Workouts By Katya.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a large amount of support and approval from users, garnering more than 34,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 200 followers took to the comments section to praise Katya about her figure, her good looks, and her choice of attire.

“Beautiful my queen, love you baby,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen,” a second admirer chimed in, following their comment with a series of red heart and kiss-face emoji.

“Best program on the market,” added a third fan.

“You’re killing it, I love you,” a fourth individual asserted.

The stunner has shared a number of smoking-hot posts on Instagram recently. On September 11, she shared an attention-grabbing photo of herself in a skimpy crop top and booty shorts, as reported by The Inquisitr. That update has accumulated more than 111,000 likes, to date.