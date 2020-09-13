Veronica Bielik Stuns In Plunging Red Maxi Dress In Latest Instagram Update

On Sunday, September 13, Polish model Veronica Bielik shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.9 million Instagram followers. The post’s geotag indicated that the photos were taken in Mykonos, Greece.

In the first image, Veronica stood in front of a small white wall on a beach with numerous buildings in the background. A bouquet of purple flowers and a purse had been placed on the wall. The 26-year-old turned to the side and pulled back her hair with her hand, as she lowered her gaze.

Veronica flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging red maxi dress with ruffle detailing. The elegant garment showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She kept the glamourous look relatively simple and accessorized with only a delicate bracelet.

She changed locations for the following two photos. The second shot showed her posing on a paved pathway while holding on to the bouquet. Veronica faced away from the photographer and placed one of her hands on the top of her head in the final snap. She also was wearing her purse on her shoulder. Her long locks looked tousled and windblown in both of the photos.

In the caption, Veronica revealed that she received the “flowers from a strange beautiful girl” who had also complimented her. She then shared a message about spreading “kindness” to others.

Fans flocked to the comments section to shower Veronica with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“I think heaven lost one of [its] most beautiful angels,” wrote one follower, adding a string of heart-eye, fire, and pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You look amazing in that dress @veronicabielik! And I would bring you flowers and compliments anytime,” remarked a different devotee, in reference to Veronica’s caption.

“Wow that dress is incredible on you,” added another commenter.

“Gorgeous girl you look amazing,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 57,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Veronica has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this month, she uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skintight white jumpsuit that emphasized her slender waist and curvaceous hips. That post has been liked over 73,000 times since it was shared.