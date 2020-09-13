Ashley Alexiss Rocks A Yellow Polka-Dot Bikini To Go Scuba Diving With Her Husband

Buxom beauty Ashley Alexiss has been spending some time in the Maldives lately on an anniversary trip with her husband, and she has been bringing her followers along with her by sharing moments from her adventures on Instagram. In her most recent share, Ashley showed a glimpse at her experience scuba diving with her partner by her side.

Ashley has been staying at the Ayada Maldives resort, and as the geotag indicated, she went on her underwater excursion at the luxurious spot. The snap she shared was taken underwater, making for an incredible image.

She showcased her curvaceous figure in a yellow polka-dot bikini that highlighted her voluptuous body. The bikini consisted of triangular cups that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, with thin black straps connecting them across her chest and stretching around her neck. She also had on all the gear required for scuba diving, and her sunny yellow swimsuit contrasted with the black equipment.

Her long blond locks were loose, and they floated in the stunning blue water around her. Her curvaceous thighs were also visible as she made her way through the water.

Ashley’s husband wore a black sleeveless shirt with a phrase written across the front in bold white type, and a pair of pale swim trunks. He likewise had all the required gear for the underwater adventure.

The duo swam side-by-side, and Ashley had her hand reached out to grasp her partner’s as they enjoyed the moment. Small bubbles surrounded them, emerging from their masks, and they both had their faces obscured thanks to the goggles on their faces.

Ashley raved about the experience in the caption of the post, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the peek into her exotic activities on vacation. The post received over 11,300 likes within six hours of going live. It also racked up 22 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“On my bucket list: scuba diving!!” one fan wrote, inspired by Ashley’s activity.

“He’s a very lucky guy,” another follower added, including a heart eyes emoji in his comment.

“WOW!!!” a third fan remarked, struck speechless by the breathtaking photo.

“So cool,” another commented simply.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley brought her followers along with her to a scenic dinner set-up. She was perched at the bar of a hibachi grill, and wore a sexy summer dress for the occasion with her hair pulled up in a sleek bun and accentuated with flowers. The chef had an impressive flame going on the grill area, and Ashley flashed a smile at the camera as she relaxed, waiting for her meal.