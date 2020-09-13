Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In An Animal-Print Thong & Cowboy Hat

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby thrilled her 700,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she flaunted her ample assets. The photo was taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated, and Kelsie posed in front of a plain beige wall that allowed her body to be the focal point of the snap. Her shadow was visible on the wall behind her as the sun shone down on her bronzed skin.

Kelsie rocked a sexy animal-print lingerie look that left little to the imagination. The top featured structured cups, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. A bra band extended across her back, and she had her body angled so that her a hint of her breasts were visible from the side despite her back being to the camera.

She paired the bra with matching bottoms crafted from the same animal-print fabric. The thong bottom consisted of little more than a triangular scrap of fabric that was positioned at her lower back, with two thick straps stretching high over her hips. The high-cut style of the thong accentuated her slim waist and also elongated her legs. All of her pert posterior was exposed in the steamy lingerie set.

Kelsie’s tan lines from another pair of bottoms she wore was also visible in the frame, as strips of much paler skin bordered the thong before transitioning into her sun-kissed skin.

She also had two thin black straps that stretched horizontally around her thighs, highlighting her voluptuous rear even more. Her toned thighs were on display, and she turned her body in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape.

Kelsie’s long brunette locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls, and she topped off her silky tresses with a gray cowboy hat. She gazed seductively over her shoulder, and paired the sexy snap with a motivational caption.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing share, and the post received over 450 likes within just 16 minutes, including a like from fellow brunette bombshell Melissa Riso. Kelsie also received 44 comments from her eager audience.

“Absolutely gorgeous as always,” one follower wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji.

“Dream babe,” another commented.

“You look pretty cute here,” a third fan remarked.

“You go girl,” yet another follower added.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kelsie tantalized her followers with a stunning double update in which she posed poolside while rocking a red hot swimsuit. She showed off her bombshell figure in a one-piece red swimsuit from the brand Guess, and the swimwear highlighted her curves as she stretched out on a lounge chair in the sunshine.