Chris Evans’ Brother Scott And Mark Ruffalo Poke Fun At Actor’s Nude Photo Leak

Chris Evans is currently in the middle of a crisis, as he reportedly suffered an accidental nude photo leak on Instagram yesterday. The actor appeared to have been responsible for the accident when he did a screen share that ended up showing a NSFW pic that was kept in his phone’s photo library. Twitter exploded and Chris was a trending topic for the entire day and well into Sunday afternoon. The Avengers: Endgame actor has not commented on the leak at this time, but a member of his family and a co-star have joked about the incident on their own social media pages.

Mark Ruffalo tweeted about the incident last night and poked fun at his Avengers colleague.

“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” he wrote.

The tweet brought in well over 260,000 likes and was retweeted over 42,000 times. Both Mark and Chris are adamant Trump opposers and speak out about the President regularly on social media.

Writer and producer Ira Madison III caught wind of the funny tweet earlier on and decided to respond.

“Mark I know you have that man’s phone number lmao,” Ira wrote.

The Spotlight star then responded simply by saying “Yea, but…” suggesting it was funnier to post it online.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Chris’s brother and fellow actor Scott Evans also coyly posted about the unfortunate event Sunday afternoon.

“Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

Scott’s post got a lot of traction as well on the platform and has thousands of likes and retweets of its own. He also shared the comment over on his Instagram page where it got the same amount of love. Many fans laughed at the tweet, saying they loved how he is handling the situation by making fun of it. Others also said they wish Chris would have responded by writing the same thing, but he has been radio silent on all platforms since yesterday afternoon.

Scott also suffered from a nude photo leak back in 2013 so he might understand what his brother is going through right now. It looks like making a joke out of it might be the only way to handle it.

Fans have taken a different route than Scott and Mark while avoiding jokes and have been working overtime to protect Chris on Twitter. Cevans Nation has been flooding the “Chris Evans” timeline of pictures of him with his dog Dodger, as well as videos of him doing his signature exaggerated laugh.