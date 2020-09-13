Keke Palmer Brings The Heat In A Blue Dior Bikini On Instagram

Keke Palmer brought the heat in her most recent Instagram upload, which hit her page on Saturday, September 12. The 27-year-old shared a sizzling, multi-slide post that had both photos and a video taken as she spent a relaxing day at the pool.

Keke looked flawless as she soaked up some sun in a gorgeous blue Dior bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. The designer set included a skimpy top with a low-cut neckline and underwire cups that showcased the star’s ample cleavage and decolletage. It also had thin straps that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The Hustlers actress also rocked a pair of boyshorts-style bottoms that clung tightly to her curvy hips in all of the right ways. The swimwear hit to the top of her shapely thighs, treating fans to a look at her sculpted legs as she worked the camera. The number featured a high-rise waistband as well that sat right around her navel, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat tummy.

A total of six slides were included in Keke’s weekend update, five of which were photos of the singer standing at the edge of a luxurious poo. She struck a variety of poses, pushing her hips out to either side to emphasize her curves while tugging at her long braid and shooting the camera an alluring gaze.

The final slide of the upload contained a short video that was zoomed in on Keke’s hands as she submerged them in the cool water. The intent of the clip appeared to be to show off her unique manicure with royal blue nail polish and different gold accents on each finger.

Fans seemed thrilled at the sight of Keke’s phenomenal bikini body and were hardly shy about showering the steamy snaps with love. The post has racked up more than 271,000 likes within less than a day’s time, as well as thousands of compliments for her stunning display.

“So beautiful,” one person praised.

“I certainly adore you in Dior,” quipped another fan.

“This nonstop consistent slayage is too much for me!!!” a third follower remarked.

“Looking like a snack,” added a fourth admirer.

Keke recently sported another designer swimsuit on her Instagram page this week that fans went just as wild for. In a post shared on Friday, the former Strahan, Sara And Keke host rocked a low-cut Chanel one-piece along with matching earrings from the luxury brand.