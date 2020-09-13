Sly Stallone’s Daughter, Sistine, Golfs In The Tightest Mini Dress: ‘Eye Of The Tiger’

Sistine Stallone, the daughter of Rocky star Sylvester Stallone, stunned social media after nailing a drive while wearing a very tight minidress.

The dress was a creamy white color that perfectly complemented the California-native’s sun-kissed skin. It featured an off-the-shoulder neckline that showed off her décolletage, and the hem at the top was folded over in a trendy detail. The garment featured long sleeves and a short hemline that ended at her upper thighs. The fabric was a clingy material that flattered her trim figure.

Sistine styled her golden brown hair into classic blowout with a trendy center part. A few short wisps of hair beautifully framed her face.

Her famous father not only filmed the clip, but also posted to his own Instagram account.

Sly opened the video, explaining that it was “frustrating” to see Sistine play golf because the sport used to be his “thing.”

“Then all of a sudden you think you can play?” the Rambo star added.

Meanwhile, Sistine stood barefoot in the grass while holding the club. She looked a little nervous about the prospect of hitting the ball, joking that she couldn’t “even move” in the skintight ensemble.

However, she rallied her spirits, and pranced lightly before taking a driving position. While she focused on her shot, her father teasingly taunted her.

For example, he claimed that she would miss the ball; however, before he could even finish the sentence, Sistine had taken her shot. It was an ace.

“Thanks for embarrassing me,” Sly grumbled while Sistine grinned and threw her club into the air.

In the caption for the upload, Sly joked that some people were just born with the “eye of the tiger.”

Fans loved the cute clip, and awarded the post around 140,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments.

“Hahahha. Cute. Love your relationship w/ your girls,” raved one fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a red heart.

“She hit that one out of the park!” gushed a second, adding a smiley face to the compliment.

“Respect Stallone he is not only a good actor but also a great father,” wrote a third.

“Nice! Wish I could hit like that! Then again, you have the master teaching you Sistine!” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with a thumbs up symbol, smiley face, and two golfer emoji.

