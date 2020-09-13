Megan Thee Stallion Practices Her Twerking In Tiny Shorts During ‘HotGirl Boot Camp’

Megan Thee Stallion’s twerking prowess comes from plenty of hard work, as she showed fans this weekend.

The rapper took to Instagram to share a video of the rehearsal for an upcoming performance, showing her practicing some booty-shaking moves in what appeared to be a dance studio.

The 25-year-old wore tiny camouflage shorts and a matching top as she stretched her legs far apart and practiced shaking her backside. Megan leaned forward as she sat on the floor, facing a mirror that covered the length of the wall and a fan that was placed in front of her. The racy video, which was shown through a filter making it look like an old VHS tape, then gave another angle of her practice. Other dancers went through similar stretches and dance rehearsal, with Megan writing in the caption that they were going through a “HotGirl boot camp.”

The post, which has some racy imagery and NSFW language in the song that plays in the background, can be seen here.

The revealing clip was a huge hit with Megan’s followers, racking up more than 1.1 million likes and thousands of comments complimenting her booty-shaking routine.

“How does it feel to be gods favorite Meg? HOW?!” one person wrote.

“Your booty got a mind of its own,” added another user.

Others struggled to come up with an appropriate way to respond to Megan’s twerking.

“I keep trying to fix my fingers to type something but idek what to say honestly. Whew,” a fan wrote.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The video also captured some attention beyond social media, with the Daily Mail publishing a story about the steamy clip and noting that the dance rehearsal let fans see just how much work goes into making her racy shows a success.

As The Inquisitr reported, the rapper has been working hard at getting back into the swing of performing after a long hiatus brought on by the coronavirus and a nearly tragic setback after she was shot in the feet. She performed at the end of August, showing little signs of the injuries as she twerked on stage. As Hollywood Life reported, Megan was performing in a virtually produced concert on the streaming platform Tidal, her first return to the stage in weeks.

The revealing “boot camp” post shared this weekend shows that Megan seems to have more plans to perform and that fans will get to see plenty more twerking in her show.