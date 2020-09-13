Katelyn Runck Enjoys ‘Caffeine & Conversation’ In Tight Corset Top, Mini Skirt

Katelyn Runck gave fans a glimpse at how she started her Sunday morning in a new Instagram share. The model posted a series of photos and a video that showed her enjoying “coffee and conversation” at a cafe as she sported a revealing and slightly sheer pink ensemble. Her minuscule look certainly drove fans wild.

Katelyn’s look included a puffy-sleeved and cropped corset with loose shoestring laces over the bust. The low sweetheart neckline did little to contain her busty chest. Additionally, the mostly open front exposed a bit of her underboob.

The sides of the top came down to her tiny waist and hung loosely over her hourglass figure. A sliver of her flat tummy was on show between the corset and matching skintight mini skirt. The waistband came up above her belly button and hugged her abs as the rest of the fabric pulled over her curvy hips. Her shapely thighs and legs were on full display.

Katelyn completed the outfit with a pair of nude strappy high heels that accentuated her toned pins. Her brunette locks were styled in a neat blowout.

The photos captured Katelyn sitting at a small table under a pink umbrella. A stone path and a fence with potted plants could be seen behind her, as well as a thick forest. It looked to be a gorgeous day as the babe enjoyed her coffee.

The first image showed Katelyn sitting up straight with her chest popped as she played with her hair. She stared at the camera with a powerful gaze.

In the second shot, she leaned forward and extended one leg. Her luscious hair flowed as she tilted her head and smiled.

Katelyn also included a video in which she glided her hands on her legs and squeezed her arms against her chest, pushing her cleavage out even further. She struck a few poses as a gentle breeze blew through her locks.

The post received more than 7,800 likes and nearly 500 comments in an hour as fans showered Katelyn with love in the comments section.

“Such a beauty,” one fan wrote.

“I loveeeee this look on you,” another user added.

“You are so stunning,” a third person declared.

Katelyn’s fans know that she can pull off any look. She shared another video over the weekend in which she wore a cut-out navy dress that did nothing but favors for insane curves, which her followers loved.