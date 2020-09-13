Jessica Simpson Shows Off Toned Legs In Daisy Dukes And Sky-High Heels Two Months After Turning 40

The fashion designer wowed in a retro-themed photo.

Jessica Simpson showed off her fit figure in her signature Daisy Dukes in a new Instagram photo shared just two months after her 40th birthday.

In a post on the official Instagram page for her Jessica Simpson Collection fashion brand, the mom of three posed outside of a vintage, bright green camper-van wearing shortie fringed, denim shorts. Jessica paired her shorts with a white and yellow buffalo plaid shirt tied at the waist, as well as sky-high platform heels. Her blonde hair was worn down with a middle part and loose waves as she leaned against the open van door with her thumbs in her pockets.

The retro vibe of the pic included a surfboard prop, a hanging, macrame planter, and an acoustic guitar. A patterned throw blanket could also be seen in the van behind the singer and fashion designer.

The photo, which was shared with more than 317,000 followers and can be seen below, received more than 7,000 likes within hours of posting.

This is not the first time Jessica has posed in this outfit, but it is the first time her full body and high-heeled feet have been shown as part of her look. So perhaps it’s no wonder that in the comments section to the photo of “Classic Jess,” fans zeroed in on the Open Book author’s killer legs as they raved about how young she still looks.

“Daisy is that you?” one fan asked.

“LEGS!!!” another added.

“Do the legs come with the outfit??? She is [hot],” another fan wrote with a fire emoji.

“Totally reminds me of your role in Dukes Of Hazzard & your video ‘These Boots Are Made For Walking,'” a fourth fan told Jessica.

Other followers thought the 40-year-old beauty looked like Marlyn Monroe in the vintage -style pic.

Jessica was just 25 when she first made headlines for her denim hotpants in the 2005 Dukes of Hazzard movie. Since that time, she has been synonymous with the shorts named after the Duke family cousin.

But she recently told People that even before she landed the iconic role in the film based on the 1970s TV series, she wore short denim cut-offs.

“I would make them in high school by cutting my jeans,” Jessica told the outlet.

As for her insanely fit body, last year Jessica lost over 100 pounds of post-baby weight by working out with a trainer and walking thousands of steps per day, according to Insider. At the height of her weight loss journey, Jessica walked up to 16,000 steps per day.