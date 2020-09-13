Eva LaRue, 53, Sizzles In Mint Green Bikini: ‘I Had Been Dreaming Of Getting Back To This Magical Spot’

Actress Eva LaRue treated her Instagram followers to a series of four photos of her enjoying a magical vacation while wearing a tiny bikini, and they appeared to love the glimpse into the 53-year-old’s leisure time.

In the first photo, Eva laid atop a white platform, which sat on a wooden deck, and she had her feet propped on a dark pillow. Right behind her was a natural wooden fence with a tied back beige curtain. The background featured stunning clear blue water with several boats. She wore a mint green string bikini top that tied around her chest, and the cups revealed a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage. The pose also showcased her toned arms, flat stomach, and shapely legs. She paired it with matching bikini bottoms, and the actress wore mirrored sunglasses and large hoop earrings. She wore her layered brown hair down.

Eva joined several friends in the second picture, and they stood next to the fence. She held a glass of white wine and smiled for the camera. The third image featured Eva and a friend sitting on a black bench, and she had her long, sunkissed legs bent to the side, revealing a light-colored pedicure. In the fourth one, Eva sat beside the same woman, and they both smiled.

In her caption, Eva tagged Laganini Hvar, which is a lounge bar and seafood restaurant on the island of Palmižana, Hvar. The soap star’s followers lavished her post with lots of attention. More than 11,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and almost 370 took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the mother of one.

“Have a nice time in Croatia. I wish I could be there with you, lady,” enthused one follower who added a flame emoji.

“Seriously, is this woman aging backward??” a second devotee wondered, adding a red heart-eyed emoji and a heart.

“Look at you. This is pure bliss! You look absolutely stunning. Good for you Eva,” gushed a third Instagram user who included a hot pink flower, eyes, and a flame to complete the comment.

“You are the hottest woman on the planet. What a gorgeous view! The water looks nice too,” a fourth fan teased.

Eva recently shared a video explaining that she’d traveled to Croatia after receiving a negative COVID-19 test. Earlier this summer, The Inquisitr reported that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress showed off her fabulous physique in a sexy two-piece during a weekend trip by the ocean.